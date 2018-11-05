Promoters mull Donaire’s next fight in Asia

The next fight of newly-crowned WBA bantamweight champion Nonito Donaire Jr. against WBO titlist Zolani Tete of South Africa will likely be held in Asia with Manila an option.

This was learned from Donaire himself who said Manila may host the World Boxing Super Series semifinal on the way to determining a unified champion in the 118-pound division. The Filipino boxer recently wrested the WBA crown from Belfast’s previously unbeaten Ryan Burnett via a fifth round stoppage in Glasgow.

The WBC gave Donaire recognition as its “diamond” champion for defeating Burnett. The WBC “diamond” belt is given to the winner of a fight between two high-profile and elite boxers. Former WBC “diamond” titleholders include Manny Pacquiao, Canelo Alvarez, Bernard Hopkins, Leo Sta. Cruz, Mikey Garcia, Jorge Linares and Floyd Mayweather, Jr.