President Duterte with Dole Officials

President Rodrigo Roa Duterte, former President Gloria Macapagal Arroyo, DOLE Secretary Silvestre H. Bello III, DTI Secretary Ramon Lopez, PCOO Secretary Martin Andanar, and Presidential Assistant Bong Co join DOLE senior officials on May 1 for Labor Day celebration at the IEC Convention Center in Cebu. (Photo by Jomar Lagmay, IPS)