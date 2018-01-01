Prepare to Sleep

We spend approximately 30 percent of our lives sleeping – or trying to sleep. Today there are more sleep disorder clinics around the world. There are also millions who snore, and they, (or the people who share a room with others) spend million dollars a year on anti-snoring remedies.

Think of it! Nearly a third of our lives sleeping! Yet how much do we plan and prepare spiritually for those important hours of sleep?

For many years, a friend or ours has followed a simple guideline she refers to as HWLW, which stands for “HIS WORD the LAST WORD.” Every night, just before turning out the light, she reads a passage from the Bible or meditates on a verse she has memorized. Before she goes to sleep, she wants the last word she thinks about to be from GOD – not the evening news or the weather, not the late-night talk show host or the celebrity guest, but a final word from the LORD.

Isaiah 26:3 says “You will keep him in perfect peace, where mind is stayed on You, because he trusts in You.” Is it possible that these words could apply to our sub-conscious as well as our conscious minds? Wouldn’t “perfect peace” for the person “whose mind is stayed on” the Lord make for a good night’s sleep?

Why don’t we all try it? “HIS WORD the LAST WORD” – spiritual preparation for a peaceful night’s sleep!

PUTTING INTO PRACTICE

Before going to sleep, read a portion from the Bible or recall a verse you read earlier in the day. Meditate on God and your relationship with Him.

BEFORE YOU TURN OUT THE LIGHT, TURN TO THE LIGHT OF GOD’S WORD.

TO GOD BE THE GLORY!