Power supply gets normal in quake-stricken Surigao

The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) said electric power has been restored in quake-stricken areas in Surigao del Norte.

NDRRMC spokesman Romina Marasigan at a press briefing said government authorities continued to work double-time to bring back normalcy in the area. She added that the relief operations in the affected areas are continuing particularly for affected residents who remained camped out of their dwellings. The supply of water has also been restored in most of the municipalities that were affected; while repair is only ongoing in the municipalities of Mainit and San Francisco.

Initial estimates said the quake has damaged at least P112.45 million worth of infrastructure.

Meanwhile, the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines-Manila (CAAP) has ordered the closure of Surigao Airport effective at 7:23 a.m. Saturday Feb.11, 2017 with 30 days validity, due to damages in the runway and airport terminal.