Pia Wurtzbach, Marlon Stockinger officially together

Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach has admitted that Filipino-Swiss race car driver Marlon Stockinger is her boyfriend.

Despite her busy schedule, Wurtzbach shared that Stockinger, remains understanding and open-minded, and that they shared a lot in common. She expressed how happy she is of the fact that besides being half-Filipinos, they are both Catholics. Stockinger’s humor is one of the best traits that the beauty queen admires. It was earlier in October when Stockinger admitted he was seeing Wurtzbach.