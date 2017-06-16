The Philippine Open at Kildonan Park Golf Course

Golfers from six Filipino golf organizations spent the afternoon on Canada Day golfing at Kildonan Park Golf Course to play in the Philippine Open. The Philippine Open is a qualifying tournament for the upcoming 2017 Asia Cup happening later this summer.
The Philippine Open organizing committee includes Villarico (Rico) Villarin, Chairman, overall coordinator; Romy Alcantara (BAGA); Raul Bulaong (FILKAM); Edwin Gambalan (PAGAM); Manny Toledo (PINOY); Rhic Cantalejo (PBGA); Jerry La Forteza (PTGAW); and Ab Guanlao and Felipe Perez (Advisors).