PHCM Elects New Officers for 2017-2019

Community members of the Philippine Heritage Council of Manitoba (PHCM) Inc. have elected a new set of Officers for the 2017-2019 fiscal years. After a nomination and vetting process whereby organizations were invited to put forward names, candidates introduced themselves to the members of the Council explaining their fit and experience for the position for which they were running. Ballots were cast and counted and nine individuals were elected to two-year term positions.

PHCM is a coalition/consortia of many Filipino organizations and individual community members representing a number of regional, professional, religious, women’s, youth, alumni, and other Filipino associations across Manitoba.

The Executive Officers of PHCM for 2017-2019 are as follows:

•President – Perla Javate

•Vice-President Administration – Paul Macaraeg

•Vice-President Community and Sponsorship – Tes Aiello

•Secretary – Araceli Ancheta

•Assistant Secretary – Gani Casalla

•Treasurer – Trifona Bermisa

•Assistant Treasurer – Linda Ramos

•Public Relations Officer – Johsa Manzanilla

•Auditor – Lou Fernandes

To find out more information, membership or volunteer opportunities with the Philippine Heritage Council of Manitoba, please visit http://www.phcminc.org. PHCM can also be found on Facebook (facebook.com/phcm.inc) and on Twitter (@PHCM_Inc).

For additional questions, please contact PHCM’s Public Relations Officer at phcm.inc@gmail.com.