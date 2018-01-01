PH bet is first-ever Miss Multinational crown

The first winner of the Miss Multinational pageant is a Filipina.

Sophia Senoron was crowned as the first winner of the Miss Multinational pageant Monday night in New Delhi, India. The good news was shared by Arnold Vegafria, national director for Miss World and Miss Multinational Philippines. Sophia is a student of San Beda University and is currently taking up Financial Management. Several Filipina beauty queens took to social media to send their congratulatory messages. Among them are the country’s first Reina Hispanoamericana titleholder Teresita “Winwyn” Marquez, Miss World Philippines 2017 Laura Lehmann, Miss Universe 2013 third runner-up Ariella Arida, Miss Grand International 2013 third runner-up Ali Forbes, and Binibining Pilipinas-World 2007 Maggie Wilson.