PH bet is 2nd runner-up in Miss Grand Int’l

The Philippines continues its winning streak in the Miss Grand International pageant as the country’s bet Elizabeth Clenci finished 2nd runner-up in the fifth edition of the beauty contest held in Vietnam last Wednesday night.

Maria Jose Lora of Peru was crowned Miss Grand International 2017. Other winners were: Tulia Aleman Ferrer of Venezuela, 1st runner-up; Brenda Azaria Jimenez of Puerto Rico, 3rd runner-up; and Nikola Uhlirova of Czech Republic 4th runner-up. Clenci is of Filipino-Australian descent and hails from Mandaue City, Cebu . Her feat followed the 1st runner-up finish of fellow Filipino Nicole Cordoves in the same contest last year. Incidentally, Cordoves co-hosted the pageant’s coronation night with actor Xian Lim.