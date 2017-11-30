PCCM Board of Directors’ Election and Annual General Meeting

Philippine Canadian Centre of Manitoba, Inc.invites all its members, who are in good standing as of November 30, 2017, to attend the PCCM Board of Directors’ Election and Annual General Meeting on December 3, 2017 (Sunday) —2:00 pm to 5:00 pm at the PCCM Multi-Purpose Room (MPR), 737 Keewatin Street

Registration and Distribution of Ballots (2:00pm To 3:00pm)

Annual General Meeting immediately starts after the announcement of the new elected Board of Directors.

Registration for PCCM Membership

Registrant must:

• be at least 18 years old as at November 30, 2017 ;

• have ancestral origin from the Philippines;

• be a Canadian Citizen or Permanent Resident in Canada;

• be a resident of Manitoba; and

• pay an annual membership fee of $12.00.

Application for Candidacy as PCCM Board of Director

Applicant must:

• be at least 18 years old as at November 30, 2017;

• have ancestral origin from the Philippines;

• be a Canadian Citizen or Permanent Resident in Canada;

• be a resident of Manitoba for at least 3 years; and

• be a PCCM member in good standing as at November 30, 2017.

Forms for membership registration and Application for Candidacy as PCCM Board of

Director are available and must be submitted individually and in person at the PCCM office 737 Keewatin Street on the following schedules:

Monday to Friday 9:00 am to 5:00 pm

The deadline for submission of membership registration, payment of registration fees and filing of application for candidacy as Board of Director is on November 30, 2017 at 5:00 pm. Please bring one (1) photo ID for validation.

For more details contact: Joseph Dancel @ (204)- 775-4928.