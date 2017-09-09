PCAS advocates promotion of Philippine Arts, culture and heritage

The Philippine Canadian Arts Society of Manitoba Inc. (PCAS) is a non- profit community arts organization with a mission to facilitate artistic and cultural exchange and interaction between the Filipino community and the diverse Canadian population. We are a newly created group that advocates Philippine arts, culture and heritage here in Manitoba. We support and encourage Filipino and Canadian artists to showcase their craft and artistry in their chosen fields like Music, Dance, Visual Arts, Film, Literature and other artistic realm.

Our very first fundraising event will be the Harana Manitoba, a Kundiman and Philippine art song singing competition open to all Manitoban residents with Filipino ancestry and ages 15 years old and up. The Grand Finals will take place at 6 pm, Saturday, September 9, 2017 at Broadway Disciples United Church located on 396 Broadway, Winnipeg, MB. Cash prizes of $750, $400 and $200 will be awarded to the top 3 winners. For auditions, please call Dante Aviso at 204-698-3198 or email at danteavisopromotions@gmail.com.

Audition schedules:

July 28, Friday 5 to 7 p.m.

July 29, Saturday 5 to 7 p.m.

August 12, Saturday 5 to 7 p.m.

Broadway Disciples United Church; 396 Broadway, Winnipeg.