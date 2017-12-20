PBA rookie Jason Perkins shows promise

Jason Perkins of the Phoenix Fuel Masters has been impressive during pre-season games and expected to transition well when the PBA opens its new season.

The former La Salle Green Archer who was the fourth overall pick of the 2017 PBA Rookie Draft seemed at ease in his position. For this he credits Phoenix veteran players Willie Miller, Doug Kramer, RJ Jazul, JC Intal and Jeff Chan for giving him added boost. The off-season saw significant changes in the team which saw Louie Alas succeed Ariel Vanguardia and the addition of LA Revilla from Kia and Justin Chua from Meralco. The new line up will be put to the test when Phoenix faces reigning three-time Philippine Cup champion San Miguel Beer at the Smart Araneta Coliseum this coming Sunday, Dec. 17.