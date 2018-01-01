Paul Lee, Hotshots wants share of the lead

Paul Lee and his Magnolia Hotshots shoot for a share of the PBA Governors’ Cup lead against Columbian at Smart Araneta Coliseum.

That match against the Dyip tips off at 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday. Magnolia is the overwhelming favorite, not only because of Lee and its hot shooting locals, but because of their explosive import Romeo Travis. The Dyip are among three winless teams in the conference and could become the tournament’s first casualty with another defeat.

The 6-foot tall Paul Lee has averaged 25 points in the last two games, including a 28-point performance on Sunday night in which he hit the game-winner against the San Miguel Beermen.