Passage of code of crimes, anti-hazing bills sough

The House committee on justice, chaired by Rep. Reynaldo Umali (2nd District, Oriental Mindoro), began deliberations on House Bill No. 6204 or the proposed Philippine Code of Crimes authored by Speaker Pantaleon Alvarez, Majority Leader Rodolfo Farinas, Umali and Reps. Marlyn Pimicias-Agabas and Ramon Rocamora.

The bill seeks to revise the country’s 85-year old penal laws to make them responsive to the current situation and incorporate all criminal laws into a single code. The committee also discussed House Bill No. 3407, or the proposed “Revised Anti-Hazing Act” introduced by Rep. Bernadette Herrrera-Dy and a priority legislation of the 17th Congress.

Photo shows Umali, Herrera-Dy, Reps. Vicente Veloso, Strike Revilla, Harry Roque, Alfredo Grabin Jr. and Doy Leachon exchanging views with criminal law experts and members of the judiciary. ABR/GE/RL