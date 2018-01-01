Panelo questions congressional validity of Trillanes amnesty

Chief Presidential Legal Counsel Salvador Panelo pointed out there was no publication of the resolution of Congress giving concurrence to the amnesty proclamation given by former President Benigno Aquino III to Senator Antonio Trillanes IV as required by law.

President Duterte has withdrawn the amnesty given to Trillanes for failure to meet the minimum requirements, and authorized his arrest and prosecution in connection with two failed uprisings against the Arroyo administration.

Proclamation No. 572, issued last August 31 and published last Tuesday, has revoked the Department of National Defense (DND) ad hoc committee resolution No. 2 granting amnesty to Trillanes for involvement in the 2003 Oakwood mutiny and the 2007 Peninsula Manila Hotel siege. Trillanes has denounced the amnesty revocation as a form of political persecution. He declared that he would not resist arrest or flee as he insisted that he complied with the requirements for the amnesty program.