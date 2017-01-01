Palace calls out PNoy on his drug war remark

Presidential Spokesperson Ernesto Abella, in a statement Wednesday morning said the government’s drug war has been bearing fruit and advised former President Benigno Aquino III to look at the facts.

This after Aquino questioned the effectiveness of President Duterte’s drug war by saying that nothing changed when it comes to statistics on drug users during his term and now on President Duterte’s term. According to Abella, Aquino’s comments imply a jaded cynicism borne of a history of political opportunism. The Palace official added that much ground has been as seen by the unprecedented voluntary surrender of more than 1.3 million drug personalities, 96,703 drug personalities have been arrested in the first year of Duterte’s drug war compared to 77,810 drug personalities arrested in the six years of the previous administration, and the seizure of 2,445.80 kilos of shabu in the first year of the present administration’s anti-drug campaign compared to the 3,219.07 kilos of shabu seized during Aquino’s full six years in office.