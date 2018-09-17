PAGASA say 4-5 more strong typhoons to hit PH this year

An official of the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said four to five more tropical cyclones that could be as powerful as Typhoon Ompong are likely to hit the country in the last quarter of 2018.

PAGASA weather division chief Esperanza Cayanan said the agency is not discounting the possibility that another typhoon as powerful as Ompong – the strongest cyclone to hit the Philippines so far this year, could hit the country from October to December this year.

The officer-in-charge of PAGASA’s climate monitoring and predictions section Ana Liza Solis said cyclones that enter the country from October to December usually hit Southern Luzon, the Visayas and Northern Mindanao.