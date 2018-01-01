Pacquiao, Top Rank in good terms says Arum

Top Rank Inc. chief Bob Arum insists that everything is fine between his firm and Manny Pacquiao.

Rumors that Top Rank and Pacquiao are not in good terms surfaced after the Filipino boxing icon pushed through with his fight against Lucas Matthysse without the promotional assistance of Bob Arum’s firm. However Arum said that his firm has the television distribution rights for the fight, particularly in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. He added that Top Rank is not putting up money since Pacquiao got the money himself for the bout.

Pacquiao will be fighting reigning WBA welterweight champion Matthysse on July 15 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. The fight is being co-promoted by Pacquiao’s MP Promotions and Oscar Dela Hoya’s Golden Boy Promotions, which handles Matthysse. Arum shared that if the Filipino pugilist wins this fight, Top Rank will be happy to promote a fight between Pacquiao and pound-for-pound star and Top Rank stalwart Vasyl Lomachenko.