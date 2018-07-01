Pacquiao registers first KO in 9 years

Filipino boxing icon Manny Pacquiao has turned back the clock in Kuala Lumpur.

The legendary fighter, also an elected Senator of the Philippine Congress, registered his first knockout in nine years to wrest the welterweight world title WBA title-holder Lucas Matthysse of Argentina.

Pacquiao’s latest feat did not escape the attention of the international boxing arena, with speculation as to who will be his opponent in his next fight

Big time names in boxing have crop out among them former light welterweight champion Amir Khan, Australian Jeff Horn who took away Pacquiao’s WBO welterweight belt in Brisbane a year ago with a controversial points decision in front of a heavily partisan home crowd, unbeaten 30-year-old American Terence Crawford who is now rated as “best pound-for-pound fighter” in the world, and Ukrainian lightweight champion Vasyl Lomachenko.

For his part, Pacquiao said if Mayweather wants to come out of retirement, he is willing to do a rematch fight with him. Their 2015 superlight was one of the richest in the history of boxing.