Opening Of 2017 Best DOLE-Assisted Livelihood Projects

DOLE Undersecretaries Joel B. Maglunsod and, Bernard P. Olalia; Assistant Secretaries Maria Gloria A. Tango and Federico V. Abuan Jr., DOLE Regional Office No. 2 Director Sixto T. Rodriguez, BWSC Chief for Workers in the Informal Economy Development Division Ma. Lourdes J. Gonzales, and other DOLE officials lead the ceremonial opening of recent 2017 Awarding of Best DOLE-Assisted Livelihood Projects at Waterfront, Manila Pavilion Hotel, Ermita, Manila.

(Photo by JomarLagmay,IPS)