ONE superfight to feature Folayang vs featherweight champ

Singapore-based mixed martial arts (MMA) promotion ONE Championship has announced that Lightweight Champion Eduard Folayang of the Philippines will defend his title against reigning featherweight titleholder Martin Nguyen of Australia at the Mall of Asia Arena in Manila on November 10.

Folayang (18-5) won the lightweight belt with a knockout win over Shinya Aoki last November, and successfully defended it against Ev Ting in April. Meanwhile, Nguyen (9-1) recently won the 145-pound belt with a second-round stoppage over Marat Gafurov, one of the most revered fighters in Asia. Folayang dedicates the bout to his fans as he promises to showcase his best in the promotion’s first cross-divisional showdown. For his part, Nguyen who has been riding on a five-match winning streak promises that there will be “a dog fight” in Manila.