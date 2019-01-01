One nation under God

I was caught unguarded when I came across this piece of a reminder from the facebook page, and decided to share with our readers. Minister Joe Wright had summed up many valid truths about our lives in this millennium with his opening prayer at the Senate in Kansas City. One might recall that religion is now in questions especially in public schools, and public forum, and to be exact at the opening of the Senate Session in Kansas City. In many public schools, Lord’s Prayer is no longer recited by the pupils and students, and in some government forums, Christians symbols are prohibited as some new immigrants, demanding fairness and pluralism especially on beliefs. One time, the former Australian Prime Minister Julie Gillards in her speech on immigrants in 2012, says:

“Immigrants, not Australian, must adapt.Take it or leave it.” And she continues: “ This is our country, our land, our lifestyle, and we will allow you enjoy opportunity to enjoy all this. But once you are done complaining, whining, and griping about our flag, our Pledge, our Christian beliefs, or our way of life, I highly encourage you to take advantage of one other great Australian freedom “The Right To Leave”. If you aren’t happy here, then leave. We did not force you to come here. You asked to be here. So accept the country YOU accepted.”

For our readers, share with us what happened in Kansas City.

This interesting prayer was given in Kansas, USA, at the opening session of their Senate. It seems prayer still upsets some people.

When Minister Joe Wright was asked to open the new session of the Kansas Senate, everyone was expecting the usual generalities, but this is what they heard:

“Heavenly Father, we come before you today to ask your forgiveness and to seek your direction and guidance. We know Your Word says: “Woe to those who call evil good”, but that is exactly what we have done.

* We have lost our spiritual equilibrium and reversed our values.

* We have ridiculed the absolute truth of Your Word and called it Pluralism.

* We have worshipped other gods and called it multiculturalism.

* We have endorsed perversion and called it alternative lifestyle.

* We have exploited the poor and called it the lottery.

* We have rewarded laziness and called it welfare.

* We have killed our unborn and called it choice.

* We have shot abortionists and called it justifiable.

* We have neglected to discipline our children and called it building self-esteem.

* We have abused power and called it politics.

* We have embezzled public funds and called it essential expenses.

* We have insitutionalised bribery and called it sweets of office.

* We have coveted our neighbor’s possessions and called it ambition.

*We have polluted the air with profanity and pornography and called it freedom of expression.

* We have ridiculed the time-honored values of our forefathers and called it enlightenment.

Search us, Oh GOD, and know our hearts today; cleanse us from every sin and set us free. Amen!”

The response was immediate. A number of legislators walked out during the prayer in protest.

In 6 short weeks, Central Christian Church, where Rev. Wright is pastor, logged more than 5,000 phone calls with only 47 of those calls responding negatively.

The church is now receiving international requests for copies of this prayer from India, Africa and Korea.

With the LORD’S help, may this prayer sweep over our nation and WHOLEHEARTEDLY become our desire so that we again can be called “ONE NATION UNDER GOD.”

Would these narratives define some of the alarming signs in our lives today?