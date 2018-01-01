ONE 777 Family Restaurant, a culinary gem at the West Kildonan

Away from the hustle-bustle of the Winnipeg’s Chinatown, along the stretch of the Main street, One 777 Family Restaurant is the neighbor of Garden City and West Kildonan.

Nobody cannot miss this newly opened Vietnamese/Canadian Restaurant along the Main Street because the name alone indicates its exact address where you can dine-in, or pick-up your orders and offers catering for your special events.

With three chefs, Hoang Huynh, Thong Vo and Khanh Tran, who have many years of experience in the Vietnamese cuisine, a customer can expect the authenticity of the food being offered.

One will enjoy the most famous Vietnamese soup, Pho, and other specialties, customers can savour the taste of Vietnam.

There are many parking spots available and the ambiance of the restaurant gives you the welcoming visit.

Come and visit One 777 Family Restaurant and enjoy your culinary trip.