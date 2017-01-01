With newly hired and promoted DOLE Employees

Labor Secretary Silvestre H. Bello III, congratulates the newly hired and promoted employees from Information and Publication Service, Internal Audit Service, Bureau of Working Conditions, and Bureau of Workers with Special Concerns on Monday, September 25 at the Office of the Secretary in Intramuros, Manila.

Joining the Secretary are Director Ma. Teresita S. Cucueco of BWC, Director Karen Perida-Trayvilla of BWSC, Director Nenita O Garcia of Internal Audit Service, and Director Violeta N. Muñoz of HRD Services. (Photo by Dodong Echavez, IPS)