New Year’s Day wedding for Vic Sotto’s daughter

Paulina Luz Sotto and longtime fiancé Jed Llanes got married on New Year’s Day at Pico de Loro Beach and Country Club in Nasugbu, Batangas.

The bride is the daughter of “Eat Bulaga” host Vic Sotto and former actress Angela Luz.

The wedding was attended by members of the Sotto clan, including half-sister Danica Sotto-Pingris, cousin Lala Sotto, Gian Sotto and Vico Sotto. Proud father Vic Sotto witnessed the nuptials with wife, Pauleen Luna.