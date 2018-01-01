Network respects reporter’s right to bring sexual harassment complaint to court

The ABS-CBN Network said in a statement that it respects Gretchen Fullido’s right to bring her sexual harassment complaints to court and expects all parties to allow the legal process to take its course.

Fullido currently anchors TV Patrol’s entertainment news segment, “Star Patrol.” She has filed a sexual harassment case against, against former ABS-CBN News executive Cheryl Favila and ABS-CBN News segment producer Maricar Asprec.

Fullido accused the two of sending her text messages with sexual innuendos and requests for sexual favors. Fullido also filed libel complaints against ABS-CBN news executives Cecilia Drilon and Venancio Borromeo, along with news reporter Marie Lozano. She said they besmirched her reputation by saying that she filed the case to leverage her employment status at the network. She also accused Drilon of victim-shaming after Drilon allegedly said Fullido deserved to be harassed for wearing a bikini to boost TV Patrol’s ratings.