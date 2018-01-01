Netizens express outrage over Billy-Coleen pre-nup photos

The pre-wedding photos of television personalities Billy Crawford and Coleen Garcia have created a big stir on social media.

Hours after the couple and their photographer posted images from their grand photoshoot in Lalibela, Ethiopia, netizens went abuzz over their supposedly insensitive pre-wedding photos with Ethiopian children and women in the background. The engaged couple who is set to the tie the knot in April, had their photoshoot in a remote village in the African nation. . Photos show them wearing colorful outfits with locals either surrounding them or at the back. While some marveled at the photographs’ beauty, others were quite dismayed that the engaged couple used villagers as “props.” The pictures have now been deleted.

Photographer Oly Ruiz had earlier come to the defense of Billy and Coleen.