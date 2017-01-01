Naka-attend Ka Na Ba ng Fashion Show?

(DKF Runway, June 16, District Stop)

Winnipeg’s Filipino community is steeped with events that involve singing, dancing, and other performance and entertainment arts. However, seldom do we see a full-on fashion show being produced in the city, at least by a Filipino entrepreneur. So, the coming event dubbed as DKF Runway 2017 is something to look forward to and to support. It is happening on June 16 (Friday) at District Stop Dance Club (140 Bannatyne Ave., Downtown Winnipeg). This is actually already the second in the series of fashion shows that is the brainchild of Fran Vasu, who owns DKF Fashions, a clothes boutique located on the second floor of Portage Place Shopping Centre (393 Portage Ave.). Last year’s presentation was adorned by a group of young fledgling personalities modelling Vasu’s items sold at her shop. And not only that; it was also graced with singing performances by local talents whom included James Bryan Cruzat. Expect an even more exciting and music-and-fun-filled show this time. Prizes also awaits the attendees. Primary photography for the entire show is rendered by AJ Batac. To those who are interested, you may inquire and get your tickets from Vasu, through (204)880-5276.

Sa Madaling Salita

Minsan lang tayong magkaroon ng ganitong klaseng pagtatanghal sa Winnipeg. Kung kaya, halina’t suportahan ang mga palabras na gaya nito. At makakukuha ka pa ng mga ideya ukol sa mga makabagong istilo ng pananamit, hindi lang sa pang-okasyon o pang-araw-araw na pangangailangan, kundi pati na rin sa panggabi at pantulog na kasuotan.