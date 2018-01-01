Nadine Lustre is out from ‘The Nurse’

Kapamilya actress Nadine Lustre will no longer be doing the horror film “The Nurse.”

The sad news was confirmed by film director Jun Robles Lana through a Twitter exchange with a netizen-fan of the actress. Lana used the hashtags #SorryNotHappening and #MovingOn, and explained that a scheduling conflict set back the progress of “The Nurse.” The film which was billed as a solo starrer for Lustre was first announced in August 2017.

Viva Entertainment, the company managing Lustre and the co-producer of “The Nurse,” has yet to issue a statement.

Lana is the filmmaker behind box-office hits such as “Die Beautiful” and “Ang Dalawang Mrs. Reyes.”