Nadine Lustre finds strength amidst her family’s tragedy

Nadine Lustre thanked her brother for giving her inspiration, comfort and strength.

The 16-year old brother of the Kapamilya actress, Isaiah was found lifeless in their room and was rushed to Pacific Global Medical Center on Saturday evening, Oct. 7. He allegedly committed suicide. The Police refused to give any more details about the incident out of respect for the family’s wishes. In a lengthy Instagram post on Oct. 12, Nadine shared that she is so proud of her brother, who would have turned 17 Thursday. She also thanked him for opening her eyes and making her braver to face whatever challenge she will have to face. The actress confessed that she is also suffering from depression.