Nadine Lustre is FHM 2017 sexiest woman

Popular men’s magazine FHM Philippines has announced on Twitter on Thursday, June 29 that actress Nadine Lustre is this year’s FHM sexiest woman.

Nadine got a total of 491,039 or 9.85% votes, besting Kim Domingo (450,192 or 9.03%), Rhian Ramos (359,405 or 7.21%), and last year’s winner, Jessy Mendiola (350,182 or 7.03%). Nadine’s boyfriend James Reid has thrown his full support behind the actress ever since she emerged in the magazine’s poll. The others who made it to the Top 10 are: Ellen Adarna (320,391 or 6.43%) ranked fifth followed by Jennylyn Mercado (318,273 or 6.39%), Angel Locsin (248,192 or 4.98%), Liza Soberano (201,925 or 4.05%), Maine Mendoza (200,182 or 4.02%), and Solenn Heussaff (180,294 votes or 3.62%).