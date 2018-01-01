More than wishing

IN MY YOUNGER YEARS, I enjoyed reading books. I have read about brothers and sisters on a summer holiday who discovered an ancient sand fairy who grants them one wish each day. But every wish brings the children more trouble than happiness because they can’t foresee the results of getting EVERYTHING they ask for.

The BIBLE tells us to make our requests known to GOD (Philippians 4:6). But prayer is much more than telling GOD what we want HIM to do for us. When JESUS taught HIS disciples how to pray, HE began by reminding them, “Your FATHER knows the things you have need before you ask HIM” (Matthew 6:8).

What we call the Lord’s Prayer is more about living in a growing, trusting relationship with our heavenly FATHER than about getting what we want from HIM. As we grow in faith, our prayers will become less of a wish and MORE of intimate conversation with the LORD.

IN MY SENIOR YEARS, getting MORE numbers in my age, I realized thAT “IF GOD HAD GRANTED ME ALL THE SILLY PRAYERS I’VE MADE IN MY YOUNGER YEARS, WHERE SHOULD I BE NOW?”

PRAYER is placing ourselves in the presence of GOD to receive from HIM what we really NEED.

“Be careful for nothing; in everything pray”

OUR HIGHEST PRIVILEGE IS TO TALK TO GOD; OUR HIGHEST DUTY IS TO LISTEN TO HIM.

PRAY AS IF EVERYTHING DEPENDS ON GOD; WORK AS IF EVERYTHING DEPENDS ON YOU.

TO GOD BE THE GLORY!