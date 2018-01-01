Mocha Uson tenders resignation, vows to fight critics

Margaux “Mocha” Uson has tendered her resignation from her government post.

The controversial Uson said she was resigning as Communications Assistant Secretary to aid the passage of the Presidential Communications Operations Office budget. The House of Representatives had deferred action on the budget after she failed to attend budget deliberations. In a separate budget hearing at the Senate, she said that she missed the House hearings because she was at the United Nations General Assembly. She then addressed her critics that she did not resign because she is scared. She said she just want to have a fair chance when she faces them.

Special Assistant to the President Christopher “Bong” Go said President Duterte will likely accept Uson’s resignation. Uson is a longtime Duterte supporter.