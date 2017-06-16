MMFF 2017 bares initial entries

The Selection Committee of the Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF) 2017 has come up with the list of the first four official entries to the annual film festival.

Based on the script submission, the MMFF Executive Committee said the following entries have been thoroughly evaluated by the body’s selection panel, namely: “ANG PANDAY” directed by Rodel Nacianceno, produced by CCM Creative Productions, Inc. with lead actor Coco Martin; “ALMOST IS NOT ENOUGH” by Dan Villegas, produced by Quantum and Mjm Productions with lead actors Jennylyn Mercado and Jericho Rosales; “THE REVENGERS” by Joyce A. Bernal, produced by Star Cinema and Viva Films with lead actors Vice Ganda, Daniel Padilla and Pia Alonzo Wurtzbach; and “LOVE TRAPS #Family Goals” by Antonio Y. Reyes, produced by Octo Arts Films with lead actors Vic Sotto and Dawn Zulueta. This year’s MMFF is chaired by MMDA Chairman Danilo Lim with Tim Orbos as heading the MMFF Executive Committee. So far it has received 26 film-entries that were evaluated based on the following criteria: 40% artistic excellence; 40% commercial appeal; 10% promotion of Filipino cultural and historical values;, and 10% global appeal.