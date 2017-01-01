Miss Universe beauties to visit Manila

The Philippines will be a part of the 2017 Miss Universe Christmas Tour as newly crowned Miss Universe Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters and her court visit the country for the holiday tour starting Dec. 5 Nel-Peters will be joined by runners-up Miss Colombia Laura Gonzalez and Miss Jamaica Davina Bennett, Miss Thailand Maria Poonlertlarp who made it to the Top 5, and the pageant’s semi-finalists that include Miss Philippines Rachel Peters. Miss Universe 2016 Iris Mittenaire of France and her runners-up Miss Haiti Racquel Pelissier and Miss Colombia Andrea Tovar are also set to join the Philippine visit. These current and recent winners of the prestigious beauty pageant will reportedly take part in various activities such as fashions shows, meet-and-greet and gala event, in tandem with the Department of Tourism and other non-government organizations.