Miss Universe 2017 return to Las Vegas

The 66th Miss Universe beauty pageant returns to Las Vegas in Nevada, USA on November 26 of this year.

An announcement on its official website and social media accounts said the international beauty pageant will be held at The AXIS at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino on November 26, 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET/PT. It will air live on FOX channel.

Five-time Emmy Award winner Steve Harvey will host the three-hour show.

Meanwhile, Tourism Secretary Wanda Teo said the the Miss Universe Organization (MUO) offered to the Philippines to stage the pageant for the second time in a row as they were pleased with the way the country did for the staging the contest last January. However President Duterte has earlier expressed apprehensions for the staging of the pageant this year due to the hosting of the second Association of Southeast Asian Nations summit in Pampanga on November 13 to 14