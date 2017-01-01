Miss U Philippines gets surprise party

A surprise sendoff for Philippines bet in the 2016 Miss Universe pageant Maxine Medina was held Tuesday evening, January 3 in Quezon City.

The party was organized by Medina’s family, spearheaded by her sister Ferica, through the help of close family and friends. The theme of the party featured a beauty pageant where Medina picked random people from the audience composed of her Aces and Queens mentors and her friends from the modeling industry. Her loved-ones also send her well-wishes and advice to make her feel the assurance of support and confidence.