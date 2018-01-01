Miley Carino getting ready for World Karate Chmpionship in Dublin, Ireland

Miley Carino cannot contain her excitement and happiness to be a part of Team Canada in WKC World Karate Championships and Kickboxing in Dublin, Ireland. She is very honoured to represent Team Canada and thrilled to compete of the best of the best martial artist in the world. Miley has been working and going to WSAA gym Mondays to Thursdays to train and work hard. She is also been practicing at home multiple times a day. As we all know that athletes, coaches and supportive parents has to pay for their travel fares , tournament fees and hotel accommodation. To off-set some of the expenses and make Miley reach her goals going to Ireland, we have some fundraising such as Zumba for Miley on Sept 22, 2018 at Sergeant Tommy Prince 90 sinclair street, doors open at 0630hrs, 90 mins of zumba fun.

We would like to thank ZIN Fermel Distajo and the Winnipeg zumba instructors for making this possible.Miley is also a proud member of Zumba with Fermel. We would like to thank also UMAC Express Cargo Ltd (Tita Aida Montierro) for the door prizes .

We are also having a basketball league 3 0n 3 play offs for Miley on Sept 1 and 2, registration deadline is on Aug 25, please call 2049798364 if you want to be register or to know more information.