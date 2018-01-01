Megastar launches ‘SharonCunetaNetwork’

Sharon Cuneta has launched the SharonCunetaNetwork, a creative cooperation and process which showcases her personal experience and expertise to her newest online platforms on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube.

SharonCunetaNetwork provides exclusive and original content on everything about the Megastar as it integrates film, television, music, live performances, and endorsements as well as her colorful and inspiring personal life. The launching is in line with the year-long celebration of her 40th anniversary in show business, culminating to a grand, major concert titled “My 40 Years, Sharon” on Sept. 28 at Araneta Coliseum, The musical directors are Louie Ocampo, Mell Villena, and Ryan Cayabyab. Special guests are Zsa Zsa Padilla, Kuh Ledesma, Regine Velasquez, Martin Nievera, Basil Valdez, and Gary Valenciano.