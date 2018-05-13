Mayweather smitten by Philippine hospitality

Boxing champion Floyd Mayweather, Jr. who was on a recent five-day visit to the country has vowed to return to embrace the Filipino people and reciprocate their love.

The 41-year-old Mayweather and his entourage were accompanied by former Ilocos Sur Gov. Chavit Singson to Davao City on a private jet. He was welcomed by Presidential special assistant Secretary Bong Go. An appointment with President Duterte couldn’t be arranged because of the Chief Executive’s busy schedule. Nevertheless Go made sure Mayweather was given the red carpet treatment by designating close associates to take care of the champion’s stay.

The undefeated fighter said he was happy to visit the Philippines. He said he was impressed by the famous Filipino hospitality. He added that he and his staff look forward to come back just to embrace the people and show the same love that they gave them. He said the Filipinos are one of the best people in the world he has ever met.

From Lanang in Davao City, Mayweather and his party also visited the Pearl Farm Beach Resort in the Island Garden City of Samal in Davao del Norte. He also went around Talikud Island which is behind Samal and enjoyed the Talikud waters on a jet-ski. Mayweather showed a liking for Filipino food, including kare-kare and chicken inasal. He took off from Davao City at 11 p.m. for Manila, and left for Japan early Saturday morning.