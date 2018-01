Maxene honors late dad on her wedding

Maxene Magalona honored her late father Master Rapper Francis Magalona as she tied the knot with musician Rob Mananquil.

The newlywed bride broke down in tears while talking about her father as she made her vows. She also had a locket with a photo of her dad attached to the bridal bouquet. The wedding march was her dad’s 1996 hit “Girl Be Mine.” The wedding ceremony was held on the beachfront of Shangri-La’s Boracay Resort & Spa and exclusively attended by the couple’s friends and family.