Maui, the “Valley Isle”

The colour of autumn even long before the snow falls triggers our senses for travel to warmer places just as wild geese of the north begin flying south for winter refuge. A sun getaway from the winter is perfect for rejuvenation, physically and mentally.

With its beaches, historic towns, exciting hotels , natural attractions that include humpback whale-watching, and unique aloha spirit we discover the “Valley Isle” of Maui a wonderful vacation paradise.

It takes only 45-minute Hawaiian Airlines flight from the “Garden Isle” of Kaua’i to Kahului Airport of Maui, the second largest of the six Hawaiian Islands open to tourism. Only 64 kms. long and 42 kms. across (which means that all must-see points of interest are easily reachable), Maui which means “life” to its approximately 155 thousand inhabitants is popularly known as the “Valley Isle” because the island is basically covered by multiple green valleys caused by underwater volcano that erupted many many years ago before British explorer Capt. James Cook see the island in 1778.

The island of Maui is named for the demi-god Maui, known as “Maui tiki-tiki” or Maui the Wonder Worker, the superman of Polynesian mythology which is a part of the Hawaiian creation story. It is believed that demi-god Maui possesses supernatural powers like capturing the sun from the summit of Mt. Haleakala or slowing it down to bring sunlight to the islands.

The wonders of Maui are many from the historic old whaling town of Lahaina to the amazing sunrise at Haleakala (House of the Sun), from the royal resorts of Ka’anapali to the scenic drive along the world-famous heavenly road to Hana, from the soaring “Iao Needle” to whale-watching of humpback whales that migrate to the Hawaiian Islands warm waters each year after a 3,000 mile journey from Alaska.

Maui has the largest dormant volcano in the world, the Haleakala which is also its highest peak at 10,023 feet. Maui’s historic town of Lahaina, where the largest banyan tree in the world is found, used to be the capital of the Hawaiian archipelago until 1850 before Honolulu. The last sugar cane mill in Hawaii can also be found in the island. The Honokohau Falls located in the West Maui Mountains is the second highest waterfalls in the United States.

Maui has been voted “Best Island in the United States” for more than twenty years and the “World’s Best Island” by Travel + Leisure magazine.

Visiting Kaua’i and Maui from late December to early January allows us to comfortably enjoy the samples of the islands’ paradise.