Marcelito Pomoy astounds Ellen DeGeneres

Former “Philippines Got Talent” Season 2 winner Marcelito Pomoy wowed American television host Ellen DeGeneres and the audience during his guesting in the latter’s show.

Pomoy took the stage to perform the Andrea Bocelli and Céline Dion’s classic “The Prayer,” and the Disney classic “Beauty and the Beast,” in both male and female voice. He also talked about his early struggles particularly how he made his way from the streets to the stage. The TV host then gave the Filipino singer tickets to Celine Dion’s Las Vegas show and set up a meet and greet with the pop diva, who happens to be his favorite singer.