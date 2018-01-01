Malacañang says EO not enough to ban contractualization

Malacañang admitted that an Executive Order (EO) is not enough to enforce a total ban on contractualization.

According to Senior Deputy Executive Secretary Menardo Guevarra, lawmakers should amend the Labor Code to abolish contractualization. Guevarra added that the proposed EO is based on the suggested versions of the Office of the President, Department of Labor and Employment, and some labor groups. The EO could only make compliance with the existing regulations and supplement existing rules and regulations.The elimination of contractualization is one of President Rodrigo Duterte’s main campaign promises in the 2016 national elections.