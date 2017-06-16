Malacañang declares four-day national mourning

Malacañang released on Tuesday, June 20, a proclamation declaring June 13 to 16 as “days of national mourning” in honor of the government troops slain in Marawi City.

Proclamation No. 232 which was signed by President Duterte last June 13, directed all government offices, schools, and military camps to fly the Philippine flag at half-mast to honor the troops who sacrificed lives in Marawi. The delayed release of the proclamation was due to the belated transmission of the document from the office of Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea to the Malacañang Records Office. The office of Presidential Spokesman Ernesto Abella received the copy of the proclamation only on Tuesday, June 20.