Malacañang cites Japan for transportation improvement assistance

Malacañang through Presidential spokesman Ernesto Abella has announced the assistance offered by the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) to improve the infrastructure network of the Philippines.

JICA handles the overseas development assistance for the Japanese government. JICA is now working with the National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA) to update a transport infrastructure roadmap by next month. Abella also said that Japanese financial giant Nomura is interested in some major infrastructure projects that include the development of Clark International Airport as the second major airport by 2020; the 9,500-hectare Clark Green City; a 655-kilometer spine expressway across Luzon, and the Manila-Clark railway.