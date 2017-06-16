Maine Mendoza in Maldives

Kapuso actress Maine Mendoza is in the Maldives which she referred to as her “dream destination”.

Maine is now basking under the sun in a lovely island in the tropical nation in the Indian Ocean for a much-needed vacation after the end of her first primetime television series “Destined To Be Yours.” In a series of Instagram posts, the “Eat Bulaga” host proudly showed off her well-toned body. In one post, she was clad in a two-piece, tropical-print summer wear. In another post, the actress-TV host confidently posed in a two-piece, black bikini that made her fans wild.

