Maine Mendoza back on ‘Eat Bulaga’

Actress and TV host Maine Mendoza is back on noontime show “Eat Bulaga!” on January 1 after returning from a month-long vacation with her siblings in Florida, USA.

Maine’s return was in time for the birthday of her love team partner, Alden Richards, on January 2. In his Twitter account, Alden told fans that he will entertain them in a theme park as his 26th anniversary treat. He will also have a birthday special on “Eat Bulaga!” Alden likewise confirmed that he and Maine are doing a new movie. It can be recalled that Maine took a showbiz leave shortly after she posted an open letter to her fans on Twitter. The noontime show co-host Vic Sotto clarified that Maine was on vacation to spend Christmas and New Year in the United States.