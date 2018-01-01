MAFTI’s Filipino Language Classes for Adults

Participants to the 10-day Filipino Adult Classes posed with their certificates of participation during the culminating activity that was held at Seven Oaks School Division – Seven Oaks Immigrant Services, 930 Jefferson Avenue, on December 20, 2017. With them are the Officers of the Manitoba Association of Filipino Teachers Inc. (seated from left) Clarita Manzano, board member; Merlito Garcia, Filipino teacher and board member; Genalyn Tan, president; Gemma Dalayoan, past president and evaluator; and Ernesto Ofiaza Jr., Filipino language classes project coordinator and immediate past president. This oral-based program with progressive emphasis on reading and writing was offered to Filipino and non-Filipino adults and funded under the Ethnocultural Community Support Program (ECSP) – Multicultural Secretariat of the Province of Manitoba. MAFTI would like to extend sincere thanks and gratitude to Mr. Derek Dabee (standing extreme right), Chairman of the Board of Trustees, School Board, Seven Oaks School Division (SOSD) for supporting the program as one of the participants and for the free use of the venue as SOSD’s counterpart. (Ernesto Ofiaza Jr) (Photo credit: Jasmin Masangcay)