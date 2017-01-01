MAFTI Prepares for the Teaching of Filipino Classes to Youths and Adults



By Gemma Dalayoan

The Manitoba Association of Filipino Teachers Inc. ( MAFTI ) will be offering a Filipino language class/classes for youths 15-21 and adults from 21- 60.

Lessons will be taught in an oral- based program with progressive emphasis on reading and writing. Lessons will revolve on themes using a Functional-Situational and Notional Approach. This entails the use of dialogues, conversations, and role-playing. Cultural components will be also embedded in reading texts and for oral purposes.

( MAFTI ) administers the Filipino Special Language Proficiency Examinations as approved by the Department of Education. As recommended by their respective examiners, students who demonstrate or exhibit proficiency in the 4 language skills (Listening, Speaking, Reading, and Writing) are given credits by their schools that our counted in the requirements for graduation purposes. Grades 9,10,11, and 12 students are allowed to take this examination after they have registered in their respective school divisions. MAFTI administers the examinations in the Winnipeg School Division every November and April; Louie Riel Division every November and March; Seven Oaks Division every February.

The Adult Filipino Program or classes will target non-Filipino speaking adults of various backgrounds for social and business purposes. Teaching approaches and methodologies will be similar to the above-mentioned Filipino classes intended for the youth.

Classes will be taught by very well-experienced teachers: Chat Maog who has taught Filipino for 18 years in the Philippines and is a Filipino writer. Merlito Garcia is a retired certified teacher in Manitoba who had been a principal in the Philippines for 27 years and also taught Filipino Heritage Program in the late 80s.

For more information about the program please contact the following:

Gemma Dalayoan- 204-697-1934 MAFTI Adviser

Ernesto Ofiaza Jr.-204-697-0244 MAFTI President; Coordinator of the program

Carrie Barroga -204-633-7805 MAFTI Treasurer; Administrative Assistant of the program

Ads and notices of the exact time, location, and start of the classes will be announced in all local journals as well as mainstream media.

Thank you for your support